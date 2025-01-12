343 roadkills in 10 months at MTR in Nilgiris, says study

NILGIRIS: A team of researchers in a study found that a total of 343 roadkill incidents were reported within 10 months at Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) in Nilgiris.

The study conducted by Arockianathan Samson, Jeyasubashini Regupathikannan, Phillmon Smart Edward, and Nizamudheen Moinudheen in 2016 and published in Iranian Journal of Animal Biosystematics recently, mentioned that of roadkills reported on interstate highways, state highways, and secondary roads, 30% were reptiles, 28% were amphibians, 24% were birds and 18% were mammals.

A Samson, Vulture Conservation Breeding Centre, Bombay Natural History Society, said, “The rapid expansion of roads is turning into a significant challenge to wildlife, particularly in biodiversity hotspots like Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) and this study evaluates ecological impact of road expansion on wildlife within MTR.”

“Roadkill leads not only to the direct loss of individual animals but also contributes to broader ecological disruptions, including habitat fragmentation, altered animal behaviour, and decline in vulnerable species. These impacts are particularly severe in biodiversity hotspots where roads intersect with critical wildlife habitats, resulting in frequent and often fatal interactions between animals and vehicles,” added Samson, whose study in 2020 identified the three-striped palm squirrel as one of the most frequent victims of roadkill in the Sigur Plateau within the MTR landscape.