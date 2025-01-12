Students forced to clean school restrooms in Tamil Nadu; HM suspended

DHARMAPURI: A headmistress working in the Panchayat Union Middle School in Perungadu has been suspended for forcing students to clean school restrooms on Saturday.

Last week, parents of three tribal students filed a complaint with the school education department stating that the headmistress had forced three tribal children to clean restrooms and sweep the outer perimeter of the school.

On Saturday, they also staged a protest outside the school demanding action against the school headmistress. Following the complaint, the headmistress D Kalavani was suspended from duty.

Speaking to TNIE, a parent alleged, “The school headmistress asked only tribal students in the school to clean toilets. We send our children to school to receive education.”

Chief Education Officer, I Jyothichandra said, “In our investigation, we learnt that the headmistress had requested students to carry pitchers of water to fill a tank in the restroom. There was no incident of children cleaning toilets. But as it is still wrong to make students do chores within the premises of the school, we have suspended the headmistress.”