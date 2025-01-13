ISRO’s new chief visits hometown before taking charge, seeks blessings

KANNIYAKUMARI: Success of cryogenic engine development is a joint effort, said ISRO’s new chairman V Narayanan at his native village Mela Kattuvilai near Nagercoil on Sunday. Narayanan visited along with his wife Kavitha Raj and children Divyaa and Kalesh.

After offering worship at Ayya Vaikudaswami head pathi (temple) at Swamithoppu, he went to his village and paid homage at the memorial for his parents and interacted with family members, friends, teachers, and villagers. He made the trip to take the blessings of his relatives and villagers, and god before taking charge.

Speaking to reporters, V Narayanan said that he was thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for choosing him among the many talented people in ISRO. “There is an open culture of working in ISRO and functioning with joint collaboration. We in ISRO consider the organisation and country above individuals,” he said.

He added that his parents had worked hard for his education, and that overall personality development of students is more important than their family background and where they study. “Both value-based and intellectual-based education are important for students and they should study with a big future goal with the intention of serving the country and its people,” he said.

Narayanan said there are plenty of opportunities and students should make the country become highly developed.