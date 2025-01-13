Response sought from Tamil Nadu on plea to ban caste-based parties, YouTube channels

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Friday sought response from the state government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petition seeking direction to ban caste-based political organisations, YouTube channels, etc. which are spreading hatred among the society.

The litigant, C Selvakumar of Madurai, stated in his petition that all caste-based political parties which are not properly registered with the Election Commission and are not contesting elections, and all caste-based organisations, societies and caste-based YouTube channels, which are not functioning as per the Tamil Nadu Society Registration Act and have not submitted their annual report regularly must be banned from operating. This would help in eradicating instigation of hatred and violence among young minds, he added.

He further wanted the government to ensure proper functioning of the SC/ST protection cell formed under the Director General of Police.

A bench comprising Justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete issued notice to the authorities concerned and sought counter affidavit from them. The case was adjourned to February 19.