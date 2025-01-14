3,800 policemen will be deployed for three major jallikattu events in Madurai

MADURAI: A total of 3,800 policemen will be deployed at Avaniyapuram, Palamedu and Alanganallur jallikattu events for bandobast duty, said senior police officials from the city and rural limits here on Monday.

City Commissioner of Police J Loganathan said around 1,500 policemen will be deployed for the Avaniyapuram jallikattu, which falls on Tuesday. A total of five deputy commissioners of police will be engaged for supervision along with the commissioner.

Superintendent of Police BK Arvind said a total of 2,300 police personnel each, under IGP (south zone) Prem Anand Sinha, will be deployed for Palamedu and Alanganallur jallikattu, which falls on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. The strength for the bandobast has been drawn from the neighbouring districts of the south zone limit.

Sources said on Thursday, as Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin along with other ministers are taking part in the Alanganallur jallikattu, the bandobast has been intensified. The city police had already announced restrictions and diversions in Avaniyapuram locality for Tuesday, whereas the rural police will be deploying sufficient strength in the coming days.

Both the Madurai city and rural police have made it clear that the bull owners, who will be issued a token for participation, should only be allowed in the respective jallikattu events and others cannot release their bulls. The owners must bring their token and Aadhaar cards to gain entry, said the police.