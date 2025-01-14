Governor RN Ravi, CM Stalin extend Pongal greetings

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi, CM MK Stalin, and leaders of political parties extended their Pongal greetings to the people of Tamil Nadu.

“May the spirit of Pongal inspire peace, harmony and prosperity, enriching our lives with happiness, good health and success,” the governor said.

Meanwhile, Stalin as the president of the DMK, asked party cadre to celebrate the festival by writing the words ‘Inbam Pongum Tamil Nadu’ (Tamil Nadu, a land of joy) in front of their houses.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, former CM O Panneerselvam, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, CPM state secretary P Shanmugam, PMK founder S Ramadoss, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani, VK Sasikala and TVK leader Vijay extended their greetings to the people.

Kolam against mining

Madurai: Members of the People’s Movement Against Tungsten Mining urged villagers of Melur to celebrate Pongal by spreading their message through kolams. Villagers will protest until the centre officially scraps the project