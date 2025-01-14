Student, teacher support family and friends in Pongal business at Nagercoil's Vadasery market

KANNIYAKUMARI: As Pongal festival sales remained at its height on Monday, small-scale vendors of Vadasery market in Nagercoil were seen receiving large-scale support from their family members, relatives and friends, who generously offered a hand in the one-day business.

On Pongal eve, a large number of people from in and around Nagercoil made a beeline for the Vadasery market, where small-scale vendors had lined up their products on the roadside, to buy Pongal essentials like sugarcane, earthen pots, turmeric plants, palm sprouts, colour powder, vegetables, flowers, among others.

Speaking to TNIE, a 29-year-old sugarcane seller G Prineesh (29) said that he had been engaging in the sale of Pongal sugarcane for the past five to six years. "One day of Pongal sales helps me earn the money, which I otherwise manage to earn only in a week," he said.

A diploma engineer-turned-banana leaf/turmeric leaf vendor P Naveen (32) said, "Though my family has a shop in the market, I decided to set up a roadside stall for Pongal, expecting to earn Rs 15,000 a day."

Youth are also ready to help their parents and lend a hand in the business for the busy festival season. Such is the case of law college student K Subeesh, who finds joy in supporting his father sell earthen pots for Pongal. He has been helping in the sales for the last two days.

Selling colour powder in packets, a private school teacher Murugan said he started the sales after finishing school in the evening, and also finds time to help his friend, a fish vendor, who had also set up a business for Pongal.