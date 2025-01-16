AIADMK seeks probe into Puducherry Technological University student sexual assault case

PUDUCHERRY: The AIADMK and the All India Progressive Women’s Association have called for a judicial probe into the alleged sexual assault of a female student which took place inside the Puducherry Technological University (PTU) campus on January 11.

Criticising the university administration and police for delayed action, AIADMK State Secretary A Anbalagan questioned the circumstances revolving the incident, asking whether the female student was sexually harassed or attacked due to another issue.

Anbalagan highlighted that although the student received medical treatment on the day of the incident, an official police case was registered only on January 14, sparking doubts about the administration’s transparency and intent.

According to the University Registrar, the incident occurred at 5 p.m on January 11 when four local youth trespassed into the campus and engaged in abuse and altercation with a group of female students, creating a commotion. Preliminary investigations revealed the youths were relatives of a university contract employee.

The registrar assured that the police had been requested to conduct a thorough investigation and take legal action against the offenders. A case under sections 296(b), 329(3), r/w 3(5) BNS 2023 for acts such as trespassing and obscene language was registered.

However, Anbalagan alleged discrepancies in the university’s response, questioning its denial statement issued two days later. He demanded accountability for the delay in filing a complaint.

State Secretary of the All India Progressive Women’s Association, R Vijaya urged the L-G to appoint a sitting High Court judge to lead an inquiry.