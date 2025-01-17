Burdened by debt, Erode couple kills kids, ends life

COIMBATORE: A couple tragically took their own lives near Gobichettipalayam in Erode, after administering poison-laced soft drinks to their two young children due to overwhelming debt, on Wednesday. The children, aged ten and seven, tragically passed away at a hospital in Coimbatore on Thursday, despite medical efforts.

The deceased were identified as P Dhanasekar (35), residing on Chinna Mooppan Street in Siruvalur near Gobichettipalayam, his wife Balamani (30), and their beloved children, Vandhana (10) and Monish (7). The couple were employed at a private garment factory in Vellankoil.

Police investigations revealed that Dhanasekar had been experiencing irregular employment. This led to frequent disagreements between the couple. On Wednesday afternoon, the couple consumed the poisoned soft drink after giving it to their children.

Dhanasekar and Balamani quickly succumbed to the effects of the poison and fell unconscious. Alarmed by the children’s cries, neighbours rushed to the scene and discovered the couple lying lifeless. They immediately transported all four family members to the Government Medical College Hospital. Dhanasekar and Balamani were pronounced dead that evening.

(To overcome suicidal thoughts, contact the health department’s helpline 104 or the Vidiyal helpline run by Coimbatore police at 0422-2300999)