CBI probe demanded in Puducherry Technological University student assault case

PUDUCHERRY: The Federation for People's Rights (FPR) has called on the Puducherry government to transfer the case of the alleged sexual harassment of a female Puducherry Technological University (PTU) student to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.

In a statement G Suguraman Secretary of the Federation said that despite receiving formal notification about the case from the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) on Jan 11, the Kalapet police registered a case only three days later, acting on a complaint filed by the university registrar. The registrar's complaint omitted allegations of sexual harassment, prompting criticism from both the university administration and the police.

Suguraman criticised the registrar’s omission of sexual harassment in the complaint as an attempt to cover up the crime. "The Kalapet police acted improperly from the beginning by relying solely on the university registrar's complaint without recording the victim’s statement," the FPR alleged.

FPR warned that the case echoes previous incidents of campus harassment, leaving students feeling unsafe at PTU. They stressed the importance of a fair investigation and said the Puducherry police's handling of the case has eroded trust.