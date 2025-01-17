DMK legal wing’s meet to discuss ONOP

CHENNAI: The third state-level conference of the DMK’s legal wing, scheduled for January 18, will discuss many topics including the One Nation One Election move of the BJP-led union government.

Talking to reporters here, NR Elango, president of the DMK’s legal wing, said this is the first time a seminar is organised by a political party on the One Nation One Election issue, after the union government announced this.

The highlights of the conference include a round-table on One Nation One Election, in which former Chief Election Commissioner SY Quarishi and senior lawyer Kabil Sibal, who is the president of the Supreme Court Bar Association of India are participating.

DMK general secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will inaugurate the conference. Chief Minister MK Stalin will address the concluding session.

Elango said more than 10,000 lawyers from DMK’s legal wing are expected to participate. The legal wing would adopt resolutions explaining why the party opposes the One Nation One Election idea, and urging the union government to legislate only on subjects allowed by the Constitution and not interfere in the states’ rights.