Girl sexually assaulted, cops arrest stepdad

COIMBATORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested near Sirumugai for allegedly sexually assaulting his 11-year-old stepdaughter who has mental health issues.

The victim, a Class 7 student, and her mother lived alone after separating from her father 10 years ago. Her mother then married the accused, a construction worker.

Two months ago, the accused got drunk and sexually assaulted the girl. The girl revealed her ordeal to a neighbour who alerted Childline. They counselled the victim and recorded her statement. The suspect was booked under the Pocso Act and BNS, arrested and remanded the accused in prison. The victim was admitted to hospital for a examination.