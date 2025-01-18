Man strips and assaults Dalit woman in Nellai

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli city police arrested a 30-year-old man on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman from the Scheduled Caste (SC) community. The accused, identified as Mohammad Sarjin from Tirunelveli, was apprehended following an inquiry into a complaint lodged by the victim. Speaking to TNIE, Santosh Hadimani, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli, confirmed the arrest and said, “We are awaiting the medical examination report for further details on the crime.”
Sources stated that the victim was employed at a private company owned by Sarjin’s father. It is alleged that after the victim informed Sarjin’s father about his relationship with a girl, an enraged Sarjin stripped and assaulted her, causing injuries. The victim is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.
Relatives and members of Scheduled Caste organisations gathered outside the hospital, demanding strict action against the accused. Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and BNS.