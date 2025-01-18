Man strips and assaults Dalit woman in Nellai

Sources stated that the victim was employed at a private company owned by Sarjin’s father. It is alleged that after the victim informed Sarjin’s father about his relationship with a girl, an enraged Sarjin stripped and assaulted her, causing injuries. The victim is presently undergoing treatment at a government hospital.

Relatives and members of Scheduled Caste organisations gathered outside the hospital, demanding strict action against the accused. Police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and BNS.