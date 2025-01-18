Sangam-era artefacts: MLA supports further excavation at Villupuram site

VILLUPURAM: Following the recent discoveries of artefacts, believed to belong to the Sangam-era civilisation, on the northern bank of the Pamba River near Villupuram, Vikravandi MLA Anniyur A Siva has assured full support for initiating systematic archaeological excavations in the district. Speaking at the Marudham cultural festival on January 15, the MLA emphasised the importance of unearthing historical remnants to enrich the region’s cultural and historical narrative.
Citing that rural parts of Villupuram have often yielded artefacts such as earthen pots, stones, and other materials linked to the Neolithic period, Siva said, “Archaeology enthusiasts and historians have frequently highlighted the significance of these findings. Excavations in this region could provide invaluable insights into the Sangam period and its connections with South Arcot districts. I will take all necessary steps to initiate and support research in my constituency,” he said.
Soil erosion induced by Cyclone Fengal recently exposed remnants of a Sangam-era civilisation. The discovery was first identified by two first-year history students from Arignar Anna government arts college, and reported to Assistant Professor D Ramesh, of the same department.
Ramesh, along with a team comprising other professors and research scholars, conducted a two-week survey, unearthing Neolithic tools such as a polished celt and a double-edged stone axe. They also found semi-precious stone beads, terracotta objects, and early Sangam-period bricks, that was reported in TNIE on January 7.
Pottery fragments, including black-and-red ware and orange burnished pottery with roulette designs, were also among the findings. The artefacts are also exhibited for the public at a private shopping mall in Villupuram town from January 12.
Speaking at the Marudham event, Ramesh also highlighted the need for systematic excavation in Villupuram, comparing its potential to the celebrated Keezhadi site in Madurai. “Discoveries here could redefine our understanding of the Sangam period,” he said. The MLA’s assurance has sparked optimism among historians and archaeologists, who hope that organised research will shed light on the region’s rich past and strengthen its historical significance.