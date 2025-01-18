Sangam-era artefacts: MLA supports further excavation at Villupuram site

Ramesh, along with a team comprising other professors and research scholars, conducted a two-week survey, unearthing Neolithic tools such as a polished celt and a double-edged stone axe. They also found semi-precious stone beads, terracotta objects, and early Sangam-period bricks, that was reported in TNIE on January 7.

Pottery fragments, including black-and-red ware and orange burnished pottery with roulette designs, were also among the findings. The artefacts are also exhibited for the public at a private shopping mall in Villupuram town from January 12.

Speaking at the Marudham event, Ramesh also highlighted the need for systematic excavation in Villupuram, comparing its potential to the celebrated Keezhadi site in Madurai. “Discoveries here could redefine our understanding of the Sangam period,” he said. The MLA’s assurance has sparked optimism among historians and archaeologists, who hope that organised research will shed light on the region’s rich past and strengthen its historical significance.