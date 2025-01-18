Three district managers of Tasmac booked

DVAC said P Arivazhagan, a supervisor at the Tasmac retail shop number 9321 in Arni taluk, was involved in this practice. The difference in the earnings and the amount deposited to the bank account were to the tune of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per month during the period under investigation.

Totally, the misappropriation was found to be Rs 46.09 lakh, DVAC said, adding Arivazhagan was already under investigation by Tiruvannamalai district police for the misappropriation.

However, in the present case, DVAC pinned the blame for this misappropriation on Parthiban, then assistant manager (accounts), K Pushpalatha and MA Chengiskhan, then district managers of Tasmac.

DVAC said Parthiban had failed to verify the shop wise/ bank wise and date wise remittance and reconciliation, while Pushpalatha and Khan had failed to ensure all money collected at retail vending shops are deposited in the banks on a daily basis. They were also blamed for the shortage, alleging they aided Arivazhagan for misappropriating the sale proceeds during the 21 months under probe.

This misappropriation constituted an offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act as well as criminal breach of trust and falsification of accounts under the IPC, for which the Tiruvannamalai detachment of DVAC has filed the case.