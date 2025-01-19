Farmer murdered over land dispute; three relatives arrested

VILLUPURAM: Gingee police on Saturday arrested three relatives of a farmer for allegedly murdering him over a land dispute in Kurinjipai Vadakuthangal village near Gingee.

According to the police, M Sekar (38) and his brother M Sankar (40) owned 1.5 acres of land, adjoining the property of their paternal uncle Elumalai (45). The families were allegedly involved in a longstanding dispute over a pathway through Sekar's land that Elumalai used to access his property.

On Friday, Elumalai drove a tractor through Sekar's land, which led to a verbal altercation when Sekar and his father intervened. Elumalai, along with his sons Krishnan (20) and Aravind (19), attacked Sekar with a machete, allegedly killing him on the spot.

The body was sent to Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and Sankar, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to Gingee Government Hospital. Police added that Sekar, who worked as a painter in Chennai, had returned to his village to celebrate Pongal. The police registered a case and arrested the three suspects.