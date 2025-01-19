Farmer murdered over land dispute; three relatives arrested

VILLUPURAM: Gingee police on Saturday arrested three relatives of a farmer for allegedly murdering him over a land dispute in Kurinjipai Vadakuthangal village near Gingee.
According to the police, M Sekar (38) and his brother M Sankar (40) owned 1.5 acres of land, adjoining the property of their paternal uncle Elumalai (45). The families were allegedly involved in a longstanding dispute over a pathway through Sekar's land that Elumalai used to access his property.
On Friday, Elumalai drove a tractor through Sekar's land, which led to a verbal altercation when Sekar and his father intervened. Elumalai, along with his sons Krishnan (20) and Aravind (19), attacked Sekar with a machete, allegedly killing him on the spot.
The body was sent to Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy and Sankar, who sustained severe injuries, was admitted to Gingee Government Hospital. Police added that Sekar, who worked as a painter in Chennai, had returned to his village to celebrate Pongal. The police registered a case and arrested the three suspects.
Labourer arrested for murdering elderly neighbour
Villupuram Taluk police arrested a daily-wage labourer in Athiyur Thiruvadi village on Friday for allegedly murdering his 75-year-old neighbour over personal enmity. The victim, Krishnasamy (75), had a history of disputes with his neighbour G Ananthasenan (46). On Thursday night, an argument broke out over Ananthasenan parking a motorcycle near the victim's house, during which the former attacked Krishnasamy with a steel rod, killing him on the spot, the police said. Krishnasamy’s son Kumaresan (39) and daughter-in-law Abhinaya (28), who had attempted to intervene, sustained injuries and were admitted to Villupuram Government Hospital. A case was registered and Ananthasenan was remanded to judicial custody on Friday.
Mystery shrouds truck driver's death near Valavanur
Valavanur police are investigating the suspicious death of a truck driver, whose body was found near Villupuram on Friday evening. The body of the man, P Visuvalingam (28) from Srinivasapuram, had injuries on the chest, neck, cheek and shoulder. The body was sent to Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital for autopsy.
Upon a complaint from Visuvalingam’s brother P Venkatachalapathi, a case was registered. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the victim might have been beaten to death. In connection with the murder, the police are conducting inquiries with the neighbours, who were involved in an altercation with the victim on Thursday, and are on the lookout for a Tirukoilur woman, who had visited his home.