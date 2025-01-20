15 cm rain lashes Tirunelveli, no heavy rain warning for TN on January 20

CHENNAI: Tirunelveli district received heavy downpour with 15 cm of rainfall lashing Oothu area alone in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday. Other parts of the district, including Kakkachi and Nalumukku, recorded between 12 and 14 cm of rainfall, as per the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) data.

Other parts of the state also received moderate to heavy rainfall during this period, including Mayiladuthurai which recorded 10 cm, Nagapattinam 7 cm, Tiruvallur 7 cm, and parts of Chennai 4-6 cm. Puzhal region recorded the highest rainfall in Chennai with 6 cm.

While an orange alert was issued for Tirunelveli on Sunday (January 19), the RMC did not issue a heavy rain warning for any part of the state on Monday. However, one or two parts of the state may receive thunderstorms with lightning along with mist or haze, the weather bulletin said.

For Chennai and neighbouring areas, the forecast put the maximum temperature for Monday at 29-30 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature at 22-23 degrees Celsius. The sky condition in the city is expected to be partly cloudy with the possibility of light rain on Monday. Mist or haze is also likely in the morning hours.