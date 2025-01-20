Heavy rain lashes Ramanathapuram, harvest-ready paddy crops inundated

RAMANATHAPURAM: With unseasonal rainfall in Ramanathapuram damaging harvest-ready paddy crops, farmers urged the state government to take necessary action towards providing compensation. Crops in several areas, including Thiruvadanai and RS Mangalam, have been inundated in the rain ahead of the harvest season.

It may be noted that Ramanathapuram has been receiving widespread rainfall for the past couple of days. On Sunday, an average of 25 mm rainfall was reported in the district, while coastal areas including Rameswaram, Pamban, Mandapam and Thangachimadam received a total of 8 cm of rainfall.

Speaking to TNIE, the president of TN Vaigai Irrigation Farmers Association M S K Bakkiyanathan said, "This year, rain has been giving hard times for the farmers since the beginning of the cultivation season, owing to repeated instances of crop inundation. Earlier, farmers were able to take a breather when the crops reached the harvesting stage. However, the unseasonal rainfall has left over 60% of the harvest-ready paddy inundated. A large portion of paddy has turned muddy, making it difficult to harvest." He further urged the state government to provide compensation and full insurance cover for the farmers.

Official sources said as crop inundation has been reported in several places, agriculture department officials have been asked to inspect the fields to check on the crops' condition. Measures are being recommended to the farmers to safeguard their crops. Once the rain concludes, action will be taken to assess the crop damage, sources added.

Meanwhile, civil supplies department officials stated that tarpaulins have been provided to the Direct Purchase Centres (DPCs) to prevent the paddy brought for procurement from getting soaked in rainwater.