Marappalam rail subway widening work to start soon

COIMBATORE: After a long delay, the district administration is all set to begin land acquisition to widen the Marappalam railway underpass located at Madukkarai on the Coimbatore-Palakkad main road at Madukkarai. The plan is to widen the underpass into a four-lane stretch to manage traffic in a better way on the interstate route.

The Marappalam underpass, which was originally a wooden railway bridge, is located 2 kilometres from the Kochi-Salem National Highway. It is the only easy access point to the road connecting Kerala and Coimbatore and does not have toll plazas up to the border.

The two-lane underpass was constructed by the British. Following renovation a few years ago, it was modified into a single-lane subway. As it can only accommodate one heavy vehicle alongside a bike, this creates a bottleneck, forcing other vehicles to wait in queues on both sides.

Heeding to public demand, the Coimbatore district administration has initiated the widening work. Explaining the development, collector Kranthi Kumar Pati told TNIE that the Marappalam Road Under Bridge (RUB) is proposed to be dismantled and reconstructed as a four-lane carriageway with a railway box length of 82.70 metres and a width of 21.90m.

“The approved General Arrangement Drawing (GAD) with all necessary modifications was obtained from the Chief Bridge Engineer of Southern Railways in Chennai on December 31, 2024. Based on it diversion of traffic was requested from the Palakkad Railway Division on January 6, 2025.

The Land Planning Schedule (LPS) for land acquisition is under preparation and it has to be sent to the government for approval” the collector said.

Meanwhile, local people have urged the district administration to renovate an abandoned underpass, which is located nearby. They suggest light vehicles be allowed through it.