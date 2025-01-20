Off the cuff |Gone off-script

Gone off-script

The founder of a Tamil Nadu political party, known for his weekly press meets, found himself in a pickle when a TV channel live-streamed one such session, airing off-the-record comments. Outrage followed, and the WhatsApp group updating journalists was swiftly shut down—media members removed faster than headlines spread.

Meanwhile, the party’s president lamented the press’s obsession with his feud with the founder, pointing out that the farmers’ summit in Tiruvannamalai barely got a mention. As always, controversy stole the spotlight while actual issues were left in the dust. Who cares about crops when chaos is far more clickable?

Alliance or exit

Panruti MLA and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan’s grumbles about a lack of major projects for his constituency drew a sharp response from minister Duraimurugan in the Assembly on last Friday. Taking aim at Velmurugan’s mixed messaging, Duraimurugan didn’t mince words.

“You claim to be part of the DMK alliance, but your statements tell a different story. Are you in or out? Make up your mind,” he retorted. Velmurugan’s criticism of the state government may have sparked the exchange, but Duraimurugan’s pointed question left little doubt—loyalty to the alliance, it seems, is not a matter to be taken lightly.