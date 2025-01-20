Off the cuff |Gone off-script
The founder of a Tamil Nadu political party, known for his weekly press meets, found himself in a pickle when a TV channel live-streamed one such session, airing off-the-record comments. Outrage followed, and the WhatsApp group updating journalists was swiftly shut down—media members removed faster than headlines spread.
Meanwhile, the party’s president lamented the press’s obsession with his feud with the founder, pointing out that the farmers’ summit in Tiruvannamalai barely got a mention. As always, controversy stole the spotlight while actual issues were left in the dust. Who cares about crops when chaos is far more clickable?
Alliance or exit
Panruti MLA and Tamilaga Valvurimai Katchi president T Velmurugan’s grumbles about a lack of major projects for his constituency drew a sharp response from minister Duraimurugan in the Assembly on last Friday. Taking aim at Velmurugan’s mixed messaging, Duraimurugan didn’t mince words.
“You claim to be part of the DMK alliance, but your statements tell a different story. Are you in or out? Make up your mind,” he retorted. Velmurugan’s criticism of the state government may have sparked the exchange, but Duraimurugan’s pointed question left little doubt—loyalty to the alliance, it seems, is not a matter to be taken lightly.
Going up in flames
At a recent event in Chennai, patti mandram speaker Mohanasundaram decided to test his comedic timing in front of a VIP crowd featuring Chief Minister MK Stalin, Durga Stalin, and DMK MP Kanimozhi. “Why are there so few women firefighters, despite all the opportunities the CM has given them?
Because women only know how to start fires, not douse them,” he quipped. Durga let out an embarrassed giggle, Stalin laughed nervously but quickly glanced at Kanimozhi—whose withering glare could’ve put out any blaze. If Mohanasundaram was hoping to ‘ignite’ the room, he clearly misjudged his audience. Burned, indeed.
Spin to win
Earlier this month, PMK’s women’s wing members were detained in Chennai for protesting the Anna University student’s sexual assault without prior permission. While Anbumani and Sowmiya Anbumani were busy ripping into the DMK for allegedly crushing dissent, the detained women decided to turn detention into recreation.
Held at a nearby school, they were caught on TV taking turns on the merry-go-round, making the best of an otherwise grim day. Who needs protest banners when you’ve got playground equipment? If nothing else, they proved one thing—when life puts you in a spin, you might as well enjoy the ride!
(Contributed by Bagalavan Perier, Kumaresan S; compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E)