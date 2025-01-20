SC men attacked for condemning minors' rash driving in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: Kalakkad police registered a case against six persons, including two minors, for attacking Scheduled Caste (SC) individuals who condemned rash driving near Kalakkad. A video showing one of the accused threatening a victim with a sickle went viral on social media on Sunday.



Police sources said the incident occurred when the victims were at JJ Nagar. "A minor was riding a two-wheeler recklessly, prompting the duo to condemn his actions and urged him to ride slowly. The minor returned with others from his area and attacked the victims in the residential locality, predominantly occupied by the SC community," police sources said.



While one of the victims was assaulted, another was threatened with a sickle. The assaulted victim was admitted to the Nanguneri government hospital. The Kalakkad police booked the accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Three youths have been remanded to jail, and a minor has been sent to a government home, police sources added.

In another incident, Gangaikondan police registered a case against three individuals for allegedly setting fire to two two-wheelers belonging to SC residents of Chithar Chatram village. The arson followed a dispute between two communities over the construction of speed breakers. While the police arrested one of the accused, Perumal, two others are absconding. The SC residents staged a protest at the Gangaikondan police station, demanding severe action against the accused, sources said.