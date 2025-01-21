Six-year-old death: Two held for making country-made bombs in TN

DHARMAPURI: Two men were arrested and remanded on Monday for allegedly making explosives (naattu vedi) to hunt wild animals that have been destroying their crops near Poomandahalli which led to the death of a six-year-old girl on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Dharman (52) and his son-in-law Krishnan (38).

On Sunday a six-year-old girl A Kavinila who had come to her maternal grandmother’s home in Poomadahalli village to celebrate Pongal stumbled upon illegal explosives stored on the terrace of neighbour’s residence.

Mistaking the explosive for fireworks, the girl played with it which resulted in an explosion killing her on the spot and bringing down an entire portion of the residence. In this connection, police arrested the duo.

Karimangalam police officials told TNIE, “During the investigation, initially Dharman claimed that the explosives were leftovers from the temple festival that was held a few months ago.

However, further investigation by the forensic team revealed that these were country-made bombs tied down by ropes. Later, we got to know that Dharman and Krishnan had been procuring volatile substances and making bombs illegally at their residence to kill wild boars, rabbits, and other wild animals that have been destroying their crops.” Police added, “The duo had made these bombs and kept it on their terrace to dry the chemicals. However, when Kavinila stumbled upon them, it exploded.”