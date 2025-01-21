Two youth rape 16-year-old girl, nabbed in TN

Tamil Nadu

THANJAVUR: The Pattukkottai all-women police on Monday arrested two youths for allegedly gang-raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to sources, the girl from a village coming under Adirampattinam police limits and pursuing Class 11 used to visit her classmate in another village. During her visits, K Aravind (20) of that village befriended her.

On Sunday Aravind asked her to meet him at a casuarina grove near Adirampattinam. When the girl went there, she found Aravind with his friend S Saran (20). The duo then sexually assaulted her. Hearing the girl’s cries, locals rushed towards the grove following which the duo fled.

Based on a complaint by the girl, the Pattukkottai all-women police registered a case under the POCSO Act and launched a search for Aravind and Saran. On Monday the police arrested the two. Inquiries revealed that the two were engaged in fishing and other daily wage works.

