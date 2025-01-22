CM Stalin: States pay for varsities, but chancellor job for Centre’s pick?

SIVAGANGA: The complete administration of a university, including the appointment of chancellor, should be in the hands of the state government which provides the necessary infrastructure and pays salary to all university employees, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday.
“The Tamil Nadu government provides the necessary infrastructure for state universities. Should the chancellor’s post be reserved to someone appointed by the union government? That is our question,” Stalin said, after inaugurating a library, ‘Thirumathi Lakshmi Valartamil Noolagam’. Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram established the library at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Alagappa University on his mother’s name.
Stalin said the state government is launching projects and spending money for the welfare of students, right from school to higher education. Education is a wealth which can never be stolen from students, he said, urging them to keep studying.
Tamil Nadu occupies the top spot in India with more than 49% in gross enrolment ratio in higher education and this is double the national average, the chief minister said.
The state is gaining a prestigious position in higher education.
The chief minister also inaugurated a Tiruvalluvar statue on the premises. Stalin said there is a systematic approach by some groups to appropriate Tiruvalluvar and Vallalar who spoke about equality, which should never be allowed. The state can be saved only if it follows the words of Tiruvalluvar, the chief minister added.
Commending Chidambaram for setting up the library, Stalin urged people to establish libraries or study centres wherever possible and help spread knowledge.
“Library and study centres play an important role for future generations to understand society and to cultivate progressive thinking. Those who come out from such a place are the ones who take Tamil society on the right path,” he said.
“I have stopped receiving shawls after becoming DMK president and instead asked people to gift me books. So far I have received 2.75 lakh books and have sent them to various libraries. On going back to Chennai, I will send 1,000 books to this library,” Stalin added.
Chidambaram, Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram, ministers Govi Chezhiaan, KR Periakaruppan, lyricist Vairamuthu, university vice chancellor G Ravi were present on the occasion.
Stalin conducted a road show in the evening and also held a talk with party functionaries.
Later, Stalin conducted an inspection at government Adi Dravidar welfare girls hostel in Karaikudi. He inspected the kitchen, dining hall and store room before tasting the dinner.
Kerala adopts resolution against UGC, TN hails it
Chennai: A day after Chief Minister MK Stalin urged opposition-ruled states to adopt a resolution in their Assembly against the two controversial draft regulations released by the UGC recently, Kerala adopted a resolution in this connection on Tuesday. Welcoming the move, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan, in a statement, called out to the states to unite in defending their constitutional rights and autonomy in the education sector. Chezhiaan strongly criticised the BJP-led union government’s attempt to centralise control over state-run universities and called it an assault on democracy and state autonomy.