CM Stalin: States pay for varsities, but chancellor job for Centre’s pick?

SIVAGANGA: The complete administration of a university, including the appointment of chancellor, should be in the hands of the state government which provides the necessary infrastructure and pays salary to all university employees, Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Tuesday.

“The Tamil Nadu government provides the necessary infrastructure for state universities. Should the chancellor’s post be reserved to someone appointed by the union government? That is our question,” Stalin said, after inaugurating a library, ‘Thirumathi Lakshmi Valartamil Noolagam’. Senior Congress leader and former union minister P Chidambaram established the library at a cost of Rs 12 crore at Alagappa University on his mother’s name.

Stalin said the state government is launching projects and spending money for the welfare of students, right from school to higher education. Education is a wealth which can never be stolen from students, he said, urging them to keep studying.

Tamil Nadu occupies the top spot in India with more than 49% in gross enrolment ratio in higher education and this is double the national average, the chief minister said.

The state is gaining a prestigious position in higher education.

The chief minister also inaugurated a Tiruvalluvar statue on the premises. Stalin said there is a systematic approach by some groups to appropriate Tiruvalluvar and Vallalar who spoke about equality, which should never be allowed. The state can be saved only if it follows the words of Tiruvalluvar, the chief minister added.