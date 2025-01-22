Tamil Nadu

Houses built on Kovai waterbody crash

In the past, clean water flowed in the stream but over a period of time, it has been encroached and turned into a sewage canal.
The houses collapsed during a demolition drive
The houses collapsed during a demolition drive Photo | S Senbagapandiyan
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

COIMBATORE: Two houses, including a two-storey building, that were constructed by encroaching the Sanganoor stream collapsed on Monday night during work undertaken by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to build a retaining wall in the water body.

No one was injured. The stream originates in western ghats and flows through Kavundampalayam, Rathniapuri, Ganeshapuram, Puliyakulam and Singanallur ponds before draining into Noyal river. In the past, clean water flowed in the stream but over a period of time, it has been encroached and turned into a sewage canal.

Kovai waterbody
Sanganoor stream

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com