Houses built on Kovai waterbody crash

COIMBATORE: Two houses, including a two-storey building, that were constructed by encroaching the Sanganoor stream collapsed on Monday night during work undertaken by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to build a retaining wall in the water body.
No one was injured. The stream originates in western ghats and flows through Kavundampalayam, Rathniapuri, Ganeshapuram, Puliyakulam and Singanallur ponds before draining into Noyal river. In the past, clean water flowed in the stream but over a period of time, it has been encroached and turned into a sewage canal.