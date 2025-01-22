In key economic measures, Biden govt outshone last eight presidents: Matt Winkler

CHENNAI: Speaking at the Asian College of Journalism on Sunday, Matt Winkler, co-founder and the first editor-in-chief of Bloomberg News, suggested that history will view outgoing US President Joe Biden more favourably due to the strong economic performance during his tenure.

Winkler stated that Biden’s economic achievements have not been adequately covered by the media, adding that his administration outperformed the last eight US presidents in key economic measures.

Winkler said Biden’s performance surpassed any US president since Jimmy Carter when considering 15 critical economic indicators. He also praised Biden for initiatives such as the American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment Act, CHIPS Act, and Inflation Reduction Act. “Instead of paying attention to these data and measures, the media focussed on public polls in which he was next to last,” he said.

Winkler added that only after the election did major publications recognise the robust economy being inherited by Donald Trump. He also acknowledged flaws in American foreign policy but stuck to talking about the kind of economy that Trump inherits.