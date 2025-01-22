Kerala truck driver held over biker's death near Shengottai

TENKASI: The Shengottai police secured a Kerala-based truck driver in Aryankavu of Kollam district, who allegedly hit a two-wheeler, leading to the death of a Tenkasi man near Shengottai, on Monday.

"The accident occurred on January 18 on the Thirumangalam-Kollam national highway. The victim, Ramar, was riding his two-wheeler when he was hit by the Kerala-based truck, killing him on the spot.

Based on instructions from Superintendent of Police S Aravind and his deputy Tamil Iniyan, Shengottai Police Inspector K S Balamurugan registered a case and launched an investigation.

The accused, R Biji, was arrested by a team led by Balamurugan. He was produced before the judicial magistrate, who remanded him to 15 days in custody. The accused has been lodged at the Palayamkottai Central Prison," said sources.

Minors caught driving, bikes seized

The Shengottai police seized eight two-wheelers being ridden by underage boys during a vehicle inspection. Their parents were called to the police station and were warned not to allow their underage children to ride bikes. Inspector Balamurugan returned the vehicle after counseling the parents, with strict instructions to adhere to traffic regulations.

