Parents of other states send kids to safe Tamil Nadu for studies: Governor RN Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday said that parents from other states particularly from the northeastern states feel Tamil Nadu is a safe place for their children especially their daughters to pursue higher studies.

The governor said this while addressing representatives from various states at a function at the Raj Bhavan. “People have come from other states to Tamil Nadu and have made this state their home because people are hospitable and nice.

The language and culture are rich. Especially, the people of the northeast when they send their children, especially daughters for studies to Tamil Nadu, they feel very comfortable. They know that there will be no problem (for their daughters),” the governor said.

“If parents from other parts of the country feel comfortable in sending their daughters to TN for higher studies, it is a big compliment for Tamil Nadu and a recognition for the hospitality of the people of Tamil Nadu,” the governor added.