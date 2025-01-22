SIT told to probe audio leak FIRs in rape case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to also probe two additional FIRs registered in connection with the leaking of audio clip of a 10-year-old rape survivor in a case booked by the Anna Nagar police.

The first FIR pertained to the sexual assault itself, which had earlier been taken up by the SIT following a Supreme Court directive. The HC has also instructed the SIT to submit a progress report within four weeks.

The directive was issued by a HC bench comprising Justices R Subramanian and C Kumarappan during the hearing of a suo motu case concerning the sexual assault and the alleged misconduct by Inspector Raji during the initial probe.

Inspector Raji and AIADMK functionary Sudhakar, who were arrested two weeks ago for allegedly threatening and assaulting the girl’s parents to protect an individual involved in the case, were granted conditional bail by a special Pocso court on Tuesday.

Both were suspended from their posts following their arrests.

During the hearing, R Sampath Kumar, counsel for the girl’s mother, pointed out that while the SIT had investigated the main case, it had not addressed the two related cases concerning the leaked audio clip. He urged the court to direct the SIT to investigate these cases as well.