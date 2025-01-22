State finances: Stalin lashes out at Palaniswami, claims AIADMK made TN into revenue deficit

SIVAGANGA: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday hit out at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for his criticism of the state's fiscal situation, and said it was the latter's AIADMK that made Tamil Nadu a revenue-deficit state a decade ago.

Despite various difficulties, the ruling DMK was taking the state on the path of development, while implementing various welfare initiatives, the CM said at an official event here.

Stalin's sharp response to Palaniswami came a day after the AIADMK chief targeted the DMK dispensation over the state's fiscal condition, claiming Tamil Nadu's increasing debt-to-GDP ratio seemed to be the ruling party's achievement.

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a state with the highest debt since the DMK came to power about four years ago, despite their assurance to restore the economy, the former CM had said.

Hitting back, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was a "revenue-surplus" state in 2011, when the DMK demitted office before the AIADMK ruled the state for a decade.