Beautification works below Thennur, Beema Nagar bridges in Tiruchy city halted

TIRUCHY: The corporation has left halfway the beautification works under the Thennur and Beema Nagar bridges despite completing such works in other parts of the city. The civic body has been beautifying or converting vacant spaces below bridges for public benefit.

But residents criticised the corporation for the delay in completing work on setting up a seating facility under the Thennur bridge and developing a market under the Beema Nagar Bridge.

Sources said the corporation completed over 70% of the works under the Thennur Nagar bridge in May 2024, and after that it didn't undertake any works, including the painting of the seating space. Similarly, almost 80% of the work for setting up the market under the Beema Nagar bridge was completed by August 2024.

After that the local body failed to make any progress, said sources. "There was no consultation with residents about creating the market under the Beema Nagar bridge. The corporation did it without considering the traffic congestion it would create on the interior streets in this area. Now, it has left the work halfway. We want the corporation to reconsider the plan and convert the space into a two-wheeler parking facility. They should also instal CCTV cameras under the bridge to ensure safety," said Hassan Ali, a resident of Beema Nagar.

M Rangalakshmi, an elderly resident in Thennur said, "The corporation can finish the work under the Thennur bridge within a week. Public money goes down the drain due to the lackadaisical attitude of the administration. The corporation should not take up these works if they cannot finish it in a time-bound manner".

Meanwhile, a senior corporation official said, "We will direct our team to complete the work and assess the reason for the delay. We will take action on the contractors concerned after an inquiry."