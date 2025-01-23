Congress will seek more seats from DMK in 2026, says TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai

ERODE: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said the party will demand more seats from the DMK during the 2026 Assembly elections.

Addressing media persons in Erode. Selvaperunthagai said “Our national leadership decided to concede the Erode East seat to the DMK keeping in mind the interests and future of INDIA bloc. In lieu, we will ask the DMK for additional seats in 2026 Assembly election.”

He sounded confident that the DMK would secure a huge victory in the bypoll. “There is good governance in Tamil Nadu for the last three and a half years. People have faith in Chief Minister MK Stalin due to the welfare works and transparency in governance. People will give a huge victory to the DMK in the by-election,” he said.

Talking about the Parandur airport project, which comes under Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, he said, “People in my constituency will be affected the most by the airport project. I stand with them and request the state government to create a conducive environment for the people of my constituency to live safely and without harm. We have no complaints about TVK chief Vijay meeting with Parandur people. It is the BJP government at the centre that chose Parandur for the project.”

He added, “I also request the government to pay suitable compensation to the people who provide land for the airport and also to include them as shareholders.”

Later, Selvaperunthagai participated a protest held to condemn registering of case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Guwahati. Earlier, addressing media persons at the Coimbatore airport, he said there are no issues in ties between Congress and DMK.