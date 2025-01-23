TNSTC Coimbatore to recruit 393 crew through private firm

COIMBATORE: The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), Coimbatore division has decided to fill 393 vacanies (148 drivers and 245 conductors) in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Erode branches with the help of a private firm. However, TNSTC employees have opposed the move.

According to sources, against the sanctioned strength of 3,900 in the division, 450 posts are vacant in the Coimbatore region alone. A large number of posts are vacant in Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and Erode districts also.

An officer said, “To fill these vacant posts, TNSTC has decided to use a private firm to recruit drivers and conductors.

In this regard, a tender was floated and a private firm was finalised. It will recruit drivers and conductors on a contract basis for one year. The firm has planned to hold the recruitment drive at a private hotel in the city from January 24 to 26. The firm has assured that it would pay salary of Rs 1,041 to a driver and Rs 1,030 to a conductor per shift which is eight hours. The amount would be deposited to the employee’s bank account.

Opposing this move, N Krishnamoorthy, Tamil Nadu Government Transport Uniform Employees Union general secretary, said as instructed by higher officials, if TNSTC employees are recruited using a private firm, it would portray that TNSTC has been privatised. Hence, TNSTC should be allowed to recruit employees directly as usual. He added that he would also file a writ petition against this move.

When asked about it, a top officer told TNIE that the recruitment drive is being conducted as per directions from higher officials.