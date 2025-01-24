‘Death for women harassment’ bills sent for President nod

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi has accorded his assent to the bill for amending the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act of 1998 providing stringent punishments for crimes against women and this amended legislation came into force with effect from Wednesday (January 23) with the publication of the legislation in the extraordinary gazette.

Official sources said the governor gave his assent to the bill for amending the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) 2023, that also prescribe stringent punishment, including death, for crimes against women and forwarded them to the President for her assent.

In the recently concluded Assembly session, many bills including one for appointing special officers to rural local bodies in 28 districts, and a bill to amend the Tamil Nadu Forests Act, were adopted.

The interlocutory petition filed by the state government before the Supreme Court said the governors prayed the decision of the governor to forward the 10 bills re-adopted by the House be declared invalid.

Also, the government said the Act of withholding the assent for the seven bills by the President and non-consideration of two bills should also be declared invalid.

Besides, the governor should be directed to give his assent to the 10 bills as they were re-adopted by the Assembly.

The Supreme Court on Friday said if the pending issues between the governor and the Tamil Nadu government, including the selection and appointment of vice chancellors to state universities, are not resolved by the next date of hearing, the court will intervene to resolve the issues.

The Supreme Court is likely to hear this case within a few days.