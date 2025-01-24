EPS reiterates his attack on DMK promises

CHENNAI: A day after chief minister MK Stalin had a go at AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) over the latter’s criticism of the state’s fiscal situation, the former chief minister on Thursday stuck to his guns and reiterated his accusation that the DMK government has failed to fulfil several of its key poll promises.

Responding to Stalin’s remarks that EPS had made baseless allegations about the government’s performance, Palaniswami in a press release said crucial promises such as cancelling the NEET examination, reintroducing the old pension scheme for government employees, and waiving educational loans for Tamil Nadu students are still unfulfilled.

EPS also highlighted contradictions in Stalin’s statements, noting while the Chief Minister initially had claimed that the DMK had fulfilled 90% of its poll promises, he on Wednesday admitted at an event in Sivaganga that 116 promises are yet to be implemented.

Palaniswami underscored the achievements of the AIADMK government, mentioning the creation of new districts; distribution of 2.85 lakh subsidised two-wheelers to working women, costing Rs 740 crore; providing 7.5% reservation to government school students, as part of its welfare initiatives.