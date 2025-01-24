Melur smiles brighter than tungsten light

CHENNAI: The cancellation of auctioning of tungsten mining block in Madurai district has been welcomed by all parties in the state. While all of them attributed the cancellation to the tireless protests of the people of Madurai district, most of them took credit for the cancellation as well.

AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a post on X said the victory is a testament to the relentless protests of the people of Melur in Madurai. He, however, added that it was also the result of the AIADMK’s initiatives, including the protests by the party MLAs inside the Assembly. He reiterated his allegation that the ruling DMK adopted double standards on the issue.

He said the cancellation of the tungsten mining auction by the Union government, by understanding the sentiments of the people and acting in accordance with their wishes, is a victory for people’s power.”

BJP state president K Annamalai, on behalf of the people of Melur and Tamil Nadu, extended thanks to Prime Minister Modi. In his social media post, through X, he added by cancelling the mining auction, the PM has once again reaffirmed his deep concern for the welfare of farmers.