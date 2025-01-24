Ward 15 residents in Coimbatore irked by slow progress of underground drainage work

COIMBATORE: Residents of Swathi Garden and Murugan Nagar Thudiyalur in Ward 15 of North Zone in the city have been irked by UGD works being carried out in their area.

This has resulted in Swathi Garden main road remaining closed for over a month.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been executing the UGD projects in various areas across the city on behalf of Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) for many years now. The UGD project has received strong criticism due to slow progress and damages caused to residential roads.

Swathi garden residents pointed out that the main road which leads to multiple houses and a major school in the area has been closed to vehicle movement for over a month now.

R Mrithula, a resident of Murugan Nagar told TNIE, “People living here are forced to take long detours to reach homes as officials have closed the stretch for over a month. No work has been carried out in the area for the past 10 days.”

When inquired, a TWAD Board official said that workers had gone for Pongal holidays and would return back soon. “We’ve been installing the UGD’s main line on Swathi Garden main road, using two excavators. As the ground is rocky, the process is getting delayed. However, before we began works, a meeting was held with respective ward councillors and resident welfare associations in the area and we had informed them about the road closure. We shall expedite works and finish it by March,” the TWAD Board official.