AIADMK flays TN government for not disclosing policies discussed in UT cabinet meet

PUDUCHERRY: AIADMK state secretary A Anbalagan censured the Puducherry government for not disclosing the policies and plans discussed during the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, on January 10. Speaking to reporters at the party headquarters on Friday, Anbalagan said "governance must be transparent and free from irregularities".

Criticising the lack of information, Anbalagan said, "Cabinet decisions are not secret documents. While union and state governments across the country promptly publish cabinet decisions, this has not been the case during the previous DMK-Congress-led government or the present BJP-AINRC-led government." Saying it could lead to speculations and confusion among the public, he said the administration remaining tight-lipped raises doubts about its credibility.

Anbalagan highlighted the issue of licences for new liquor factories, which has become a contentious topic. He asked, "The government must clarify its stance. If new liquor factories were approved, when was the decision made, and did the lieutenant governor grant approval? Was an application for new factories submitted a year ago with the L-G's consent? If the BJP-AINRC coalition decided to permit new liquor factories, the government must explain this policy to the public. Has this approval been granted in the recent cabinet meeting?" Terming the L-G's silence in the issue "unacceptable", Anbalagan said it is the L-G's duty to inform the public about the decisions being made.

Anbalagan also mentioned Congress's allegations of corruption in the liquor factory issue. "The Congress claims that corruption exceeding Rs 100 crore has taken place, but they lack the credibility to talk about corruption. During the DMK-Congress regime, there were numerous scandals, including commission scams in schemes like free rice, eggs, and streetlight installations," he alleged. He criticised former CM Narayanasamy for questioning the liquor factory licences and accused him of forgetting that DMK is part of the INDIA bloc. "Narayanasamy seems to be in a state of confusion, making contradictory statements against the BJP and the DMK."

AIADMK state treasurer Ravi Pandurangan, Puducherry city secretary A Anbalagan Udayar, and functionaries of various wings of the party were present.