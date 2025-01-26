Monsoon may end in two days, rain likely to be in four Tamil Nadu districts on Jan 30

CHENNAI: Conditions are favourable for the extended North East monsoon over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and adjoining areas of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and south interior Karnataka to draw to a close in the next two days, the RMC said on Saturday.

While dry weather is likely to prevail over the state until January 28, the RMC has alerted four TN districts on the possibility of heavy rain on January 30.

Heavy rain is likely over isolated places of Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts on January 30 and over Nilgiris, hilly areas of Coimbatore and Erode on January 31.

Light to moderate rain was likely over many places in south Tamil Nadu and one or two places in north Tamil Nadu with possible thunderstorms and lightning on January 29.

As for Chennai, the weather conditions until Sunday are partly cloudy skies with the possibility of mist or haze in the morning hours.