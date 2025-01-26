Telangana government exemplifies true spirit of federalism enshrined in Constitution: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

He stated that the agriculture remains the backbone of Telangana’s economy. He also said that the state has achieved the remarkable feat of emerging as the state with the highest paddy production in the country with a record production of 1.59 cr tonnes during the 2024 Monsoon season.

He said that “Prajaa Prabhuthvam” has been giving priority to preserve the Telangana culture and traditions.

"The design of Telangana Talli portrays the everyday life and spirit of Telangana’s populace, focusing on the common person’s strength and cultural identity", he added.