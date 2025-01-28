CM Stalin conducts inspection at Olakkur PHC

VILLUPURAM: Chief Minister MK Stalin conducted a surprise inspection at the government primary health centre at Olakkur while en route to a government event on Monday. He inspected key facilities at the centre, including the fever treatment ward, maternity care section and post-operative care unit. He also examined staff attendance records, patient treatment logs and medicine inventory.

Stalin interacted with the medical staff, emphasising the importance of timely delivery of financial aid under Dr Muthulakshmi Maternity Assistance Scheme and the provision of nutritional supplements to pregnant women.

He also instructed the health officials to ensure that the PHC remains clean, hygienic and well-maintained. Highlighting the need for prompt medical services, he directed the staff to provide timely treatment to the approximately 300 patients visiting the PHC every day.

Collector C Palani, zonal medical officer Senthil Kumar, medical officer Raghuram and other senior officials accompanied the chief minister.

Stalin then took part in a roadshow on Tindivanam - Villupuram road. He walked approximately one kilometer, received petitions from residents, interacted warmly with the public and briefly engaged in traditional folk dance with women. He later met the DMK cadre at a private marriage hall in Tindivanam.

The meeting was attended by Forest Minister K Ponmudy, Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, DMK district secretaries, MLAs and over 90 functionaries. Discussions focused on preparations for the 2026 Assembly election, emphasising on unity and coordinated efforts to ensure the party’s success.