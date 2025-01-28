Minister launches 21 projects worth Rs 17 crore in Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: Minister of Agriculture and farmers welfare M R K Panneerselvam on Monday commissioned work on 21 projects worth Rs 17.82 crore at an event in Balajangamanahalli village in Nallampalli and distributed assistance to 524 beneficiaries worth Rs 5.24 crore under several schemes. Collector K Santhi presided over the events.

According to a press release from the district administration, the projects include a library in Balajangamanahalli, 60 class rooms in schools across the district.

Speaking at the event, Minister Pannerselvam said, “During his last visit to the district Chief Minister MK Stalin announced several projects worth Rs 37.84 crore. These projects are in the final phase and would be inaugurated soon. The Vachathi -Kalasapadi road which was proposed at the cost of Rs 12 crore will also be completed soon.”

Listing the achievements of the DMK government, “In Dharmapuri, over 2.84 lakh women are receiving Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam (KMUT). Over 20,345 college students are provided monthly assistance, 49,926 school students benefit from the Chief Minister Breakfast scheme. Under the Tamil Pudhalvan scheme, 10,919 students have benefited and over 13 crore journeys have been made by women under Vidiyal Payanam scheme.”