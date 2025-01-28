Send e-mail to UGC against draft guidelines, DMK urges students

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Monday urged the student community in Tamil Nadu to send email to the UGC demanding the immediate withdrawal of its recent draft guidelines.

In a post on X platform, the DMK said the draft grants full authority to governors, who act as chancellors, in selecting vice-chancellors (V-Cs) for state-run universities. This move effectively excludes state governments from the selection process, even though these universities are fully funded and managed by the states.

Secondly, the guidelines allow individuals from senior levels in industry or public administration to be appointed as vice-chancellors, even if they lack academic qualifications as professors.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister MK Stalin, in a letter to party cadre, elaborated on his visit to Arittapatti following the annulment of the auction for tungsten block mining. He said the state is determined to oppose any central scheme that goes against the welfare of Tamil Nadu and get it stalled.