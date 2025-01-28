Student stabs female friend, dies by suicide in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: A 19-year-old college student attacked his female friend with a knife after she turned down his proposal and allegedly died by suicide on Monday. The deceased was identified as K Deepak of Aruvagadu in Tiruvannamalai.

Police said Deepak, a third year student at a private college, in Coimbatore, became friends with Sneha, 23, a resident of Sathya Colony in Tiruppur, a few months ago through Instagram. The two used to chat often, police said.

On Monday, Deepak visited Tiruppur to see Sneha who was alone at home as her mother had gone to work. “The two talked for a long time. Deepak allegedly wanted to have a romantic relationship with Sneha but she refused citing their age difference. An irate Deepak took a knife from the house and stabbed her. She fled from the house and raised alarm.

