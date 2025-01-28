Thoothukudi mechanised vessel fishermen go on indefinite strike

THOOTHUKUDI: Mechanised fishing vessels fishermen of Thoothukudi harbour went on indefinite strike condemning inaction on their request to withdraw FIR registered against 11 vessel owners and 60 fishermen for attacking Kanniyakumari fishermen midsea.



In March 2024, Thoothukudi fishermen saw Kanniyakumari fishermen, who were fishing in the Thoothukudi seaside during night hours, over 30 nautical miles off the Vembar Coast. The Thoothukudi fishers attacked them midsea at night, seized six mechanised vessels and took in 86 fishermen belonging to various fishing harbours of Kanniyakumari district.



The Thoothukudi fishermen who venture on trawlers, were upset as they are not let into the sea for stay or at night for fishing, while Kanniyakumari trawl fishers were fishing. The Tamil Nadu Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1983 does not permit night or stay or multi-day fishing for trawlers operated from any fishing harbours.



As many as 11 fishing vessel owners and 60 fishers were booked for attacking Kaniyakumari fishermen and apprehending their mechanised vessels at Soorangudi Police Station. However, no FIR was registered against Kanyakumari fishermen for violating the TNMFRA Act. An agitation ensued after FIR was registered, and it was settled following a peace talk with a promise to withdraw FIR and the actions were dropped. However, the fishermen were sent summons to appear for investigation last week.



Condemning this, over 250 mechanised trawlers operating from Thoothukudi fishing harbour, which provides employment for more than 5,000 fishers and allied businesses, began an indefinite strike on Monday.



Thoothukudi mechanised fishing vessels owners' association members said the FIR had not yet been withdrawn, they said. In order to pressure the district administration to withdraw the FIR, the indefinite strike has been mooted, he said. However, the fishermen and vessel owners urged the district administration to allow them for stay or multi-day fishing as it is allowed in other districts.