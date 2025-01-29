Kovai woman attacked by elephant dies

COIMBATORE: A 67-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital after being attacked by a wild elephant at ETR Estate near Valparai, died on Monday night. The woman, P Annalakshmi of Perambalur district, lived in the labourer quarters of the estate that comes under the Manomboly forest range in Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR).

The autopsy was done on Tuesday afternoon, and the body was handed over to her son P Shanmugaraj. Forest officials handed over Rs 50,000 as initial solatium to her son and the remaining Rs 9.5 lakh will be given after he submits all reports.

A forest official said, “Annalakshmi was staying alone at the labour quarters and visited the ETR Estate only during Pongal upon invitation from relatives and neighbours. She did not vacate the house as the estate did not give her the provident fund and other benefits to her husband Periyasamy.”

Annalakshmi was attacked by a wild elephant on Sunday, when she got out after hearing the elephant damaging an old ration shop door. After getting first aid at Pollachi and Valparai government hospitals, she was shifted to CMCH. However, she died without responding to the treatment.