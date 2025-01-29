TNSTC denies charge that buses refuse to stop at stand set up as per CM's direction

SIVAGANGA: After social media platforms stirred up a controversy over bus drivers allegedly not stopping at a new bus stand set up as per the direction of Chief Minister M K Stalin near two private colleges in Sivaganga -Thirupattur NH recently, the managing director of TNSTC Kumbakonam division denied the charges on Tuesday.

A group of college students and faculty from St Justin Arts and Science College for Women and Shantha College of Education for Women near Cholapuram had met CM Stalin, who had visited the district on Jan 22, and requested him to establish a bus stop nearby as they have to walk a long distance to the college. Subsequently, the CM directed that a stoppage pole be erected and buses start stopping here immediately.

However, sources allege that buses do not make a stop here. The managing director of TNSTC Kumbakonam division refuted the allegation saying that buses stop here regularly, since Jan 22, as per the direction of the chief minister. The deputy manager of TNSTC Karaikudi also conducted an inspection and enquired the same with the college principals and confirmed the news as fake.