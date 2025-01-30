Concerns raised over unspent funds in UT pre-Budget meet

PUDUCHERRY: Voicing concerns over unutilised funds from the previous year, leader of the opposition R Siva highlighted that Rs 200 crore of state funds and Rs 400 crore of central funds remained unspent in 2024-2025.
Speaking at the State Development Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan at Chief Secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised the need to reduce debt burdens, increase revenue, and improve tourism development.
With the Puducherry budget for the financial year 2025-26 set to be presented in March, the State Development Advisory Committee convened a meeting with Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Members of Parliament, opposition leader, ministers and key government officials. Discussions centered on the state's financial situation, the status of ongoing projects, and future development plans.
During the meeting, Siva criticised the renaming of the State Planning Board as the State Development Advisory Committee, arguing that it has yet to deliver tangible benefits to the public. He questioned the delay in major infrastructure projects, including the stalled underground sewerage system, flyovers, and the AFD drinking water project. He also raised concerns over the move for privatisation of the power sector, urging transparency in financial decisions. Furthermore, he sought Puducherry’s inclusion in the Union Finance Commission, citing the inclusion of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.
The opposition leader stressed the need for industrial growth, proposing the establishment of an industrial park in Sederapet, expansion of the Puducherry airport and resuming cargo container services between Puducherry and Chennai ports.
He urged the government to press for enhanced railway budget allocations and action on pending projects announced earlier. Quoting L-G's statement that the union government's permission has been sought to develop the Karaikal port into a smart fishing port at a cost of Rs 119.42 crore by a private company, he asked for the reason for privatisation.
Citing environmental concerns, Siva called for the dredging of 84 lakes and the removal of encroachments on water bodies to prevent future flooding. He also pressed for improved incentives for farmers, reviving cooperative industries, and strengthening women’s safety laws.
Highlighting alleged irregularities in the Smart City project, he demanded a high-level inquiry into allegations of corruption. Siva urged the administration to ensure that the 100-day rural employment scheme is effectively implemented and emphasised that the budget should not be a routine exercise but one that brings in special central funds for Puducherry’s accelerated growth.