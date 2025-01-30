Concerns raised over unspent funds in UT pre-Budget meet

PUDUCHERRY: Voicing concerns over unutilised funds from the previous year, leader of the opposition R Siva highlighted that Rs 200 crore of state funds and Rs 400 crore of central funds remained unspent in 2024-2025.

Speaking at the State Development Advisory Committee meeting chaired by Lt Governor K Kailashnathan at Chief Secretariat on Tuesday, he emphasised the need to reduce debt burdens, increase revenue, and improve tourism development.

With the Puducherry budget for the financial year 2025-26 set to be presented in March, the State Development Advisory Committee convened a meeting with Chief Minister N Rangasamy, Members of Parliament, opposition leader, ministers and key government officials. Discussions centered on the state's financial situation, the status of ongoing projects, and future development plans.

During the meeting, Siva criticised the renaming of the State Planning Board as the State Development Advisory Committee, arguing that it has yet to deliver tangible benefits to the public. He questioned the delay in major infrastructure projects, including the stalled underground sewerage system, flyovers, and the AFD drinking water project. He also raised concerns over the move for privatisation of the power sector, urging transparency in financial decisions. Furthermore, he sought Puducherry’s inclusion in the Union Finance Commission, citing the inclusion of UT of Jammu and Kashmir.