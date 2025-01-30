Unmarked speed bumps on newly laid Red Fields road pose danger to motorists

COIMBATORE: The lack of reflective markings on speed breakers on the newly-laid Red Fields Road near Puliakulam in Ward 66 of the city poses a threat to motorists, especially two wheeler riders. The riders are not able to spot the speed bumps and lose balance while passing over them suddenly.

Stating that the problem is acute at night, road users have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to take action and ensure safety.

“This is a busy road, and the absence of markings on the speed bumps is dangerous. Two-wheeler riders find it difficult to spot the bumps, which puts them at risk of slipping or losing control,” said J Jacob, a motorist from Sowripalayam.