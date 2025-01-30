Unmarked speed bumps on newly laid Red Fields road pose danger to motorists

COIMBATORE: The lack of reflective markings on speed breakers on the newly-laid Red Fields Road near Puliakulam in Ward 66 of the city poses a threat to motorists, especially two wheeler riders. The riders are not able to spot the speed bumps and lose balance while passing over them suddenly.
Stating that the problem is acute at night, road users have urged the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation to take action and ensure safety.
“This is a busy road, and the absence of markings on the speed bumps is dangerous. Two-wheeler riders find it difficult to spot the bumps, which puts them at risk of slipping or losing control,” said J Jacob, a motorist from Sowripalayam.
With the Indian Army’s Madras Regiment and officers’ mess located on the road, calls for immediate action have grown louder as locals urge the CCMC to promptly address the issue by painting the speed breakers and adding lane markings.
Speaking to TNIE, an official from the engineering section of the CCMC said, “We have sent proposals along with the road marking to the DMA (Directorate of Municipal Administration). However, funds were allocated only for the road construction not for road markings. So, we are planning to take up the work separately. Several roads and speed breakers in the city are awaiting markings and we will be carrying out the painting works as a separate project soon.”