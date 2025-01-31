CCTV helps Pollachi police nab burglars in Madurai

COIMBATORE: Mahalingapuram Police in Pollachi arrested a three-member gang that decamped with 136 sovereigns of gold jewels and 3 lakh cash from a locked house two weeks ago.

The arrested were identified as S Vairamani (24), M Manishankar (32), and J Karthik (37), all from Madurai. Police zeroed in on the suspects by pursuing footage of vehicles recorded in at least 250 CCTV cameras from Coimbatore up to Madurai.

According to police, Karthick (40) a dentist living on Palladam Road, went on a vacation with his family to Kerala on January 12. On January 14, he received information that his house had been broken into and came back to find 136 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs 3 lakh cash missing. Based on instructions from SP K Karthikeyan, Mahalingapuram police formed three special teams and began an investigation.

Police initially did not have any leads as burglars avoided mobile phone communication during the heist. They examined CCTV footage between Coimbatore and Madurai traced the car in which they escaped and arrested them. Interrogation revealed that the gang communicated through a social media app to prevent police from tracking mobile call records. They used a car with a fake registration number to escape and changed the number plate en route to Madurai.

Police recovered 136 sovereigns of gold jewels, around 150 grams covering jewels, Rs 13.50 lakh cash, car and mobile phones from them. The suspects were remanded to prison on Wednesday.

Highlighting the importance of CCTV cameras SP Karthikeyan said the footage held crack the case. He urged people to install CCTV cameras and burglar alarms in their houses.